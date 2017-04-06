Bellator 176, Bellator Kickboxing 5 Press Conference Notes

A special press conference with the fighters of Bellator 176 and Bellator Kickboxing 5 was held in Torino, Italy on Thursday.

It was also confirmed during that time that both events will air back-to-back on Spike, with the MMA portion starting at 3 p.m. ET and kickboxing at 5 p.m. ET.

Melvin Manhoef challenges Rafael Carvalho for the middleweight title in the MMA main event, with lightweights Giorgio Petrosyan and Amansio Paraschiv meeting in the kickboxing headliner.