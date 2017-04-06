Bellator 176, Bellator Kickboxing 5 Press Conference Notes

Dana Becker
A special press conference with the fighters of Bellator 176 and Bellator Kickboxing 5 was held in Torino, Italy on Thursday.

It was also confirmed during that time that both events will air back-to-back on Spike, with the MMA portion starting at 3 p.m. ET and kickboxing at 5 p.m. ET.

Melvin Manhoef challenges Rafael Carvalho for the middleweight title in the MMA main event, with lightweights Giorgio Petrosyan and Amansio Paraschiv meeting in the kickboxing headliner.

Updated Bellator 176: Carvalho vs. Manhoef 2 Main Card:
Middleweight World Title Bout: Rafael Carvalho (13-1) vs. Melvin Manhoef (30-13-1, 2 NC)
Women’s Catchweight Fight: Anastasia Yankova (4-0) vs. Elina Kallionidou (5-1)
Lightweight Feature Fight: Djamil Chan (12-3) vs. Valeriu Mircea (13-4)
Lightweight Feature Fight: Samba Coulibaly (11-4) vs. Mihail Nica (5-0)

Updated Bellator Kickboxing 5 Main Card:
Lightweight Feature Fight: Giorgio Petrosyan (83-2-2, 1NC) vs. Amansio Paraschiv (23-5-1)
Women’s Flyweight World Title Bout: Denise Kielholtz (46-3) vs. Martine Michieletto (34-12-5)
Catchweight Feature Fight: Nando Calzetta (45-9) vs. John Wayne Parr (95-32)
Welterweight Feature Fight: Mustapha Haida (45-5-2) vs. Enriko Kehl (45-11-1)
Featherweight Feature Fight: Gaston Bolanos (8-1) vs. Luca D’isanto (36-13-4)

