Bellator 176: Rafael Carvalho vs. Melvin Manhoef Rematch For Title

Promotion officials announce that Rafael Carvalho will meet Melvin Manhoef in the middleweight title main event of Bellator 176 on April 8 in Torino, Italy.

Carvalho beat Manhoef by split decision first time around last May, in a decision which was disputed by some. Carvalho’s last defeat was in his professional MMA debut, all the way back in 2011, yet there are fans who would dispute that following May’s first fight with Manhoef.

Dutch-Surinamese veteran Manhoef is now 40 and has fought for numerous promotions across the globe including Dream, Hero’s, K-1 and Strikeforce. The former kickboxer will have a second bite of the cherry when he squares up against Carvalho at their rematch in Italy in April.

Bellator 176 precedes Bellator Kickboxing 5, which heads back to the location of its first event. With a women’s flyweight title fight on the line, champion Denise Kielholtz and looks to defend her belt against Martine Michieletto. Both events are set to air on Spike TV in the U.S, yet no details have been announced regarding bout order or broadcast times.