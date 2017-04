Rafael Carvalho went all the way to Italy to make sure he put Melvin Manhoef away this time.

Over the weekend, Carvalho defended his middleweight title against Manhoef in the main event of Bellator 176. The card aired on Spike, and a compilation of highlights from that night has been put together.

Along with Carvalho’s win, Anastasia Yankova defeated Elina Kallionidou, Valeriu Mircea bested Djamil Chan and Mihail Nica submitted Samba Coulibaly.