Fresh off the success of Bellator 175 Friday night, the promotion will head overseas for Bellator 176 next weekend.

The card features Rafael Carvalho defending his middleweight title against Melvin Manhoef. The event will air on Spike next Saturday from Torino, Italy and the Pala Alpitour.

Carvalho escaped with his title in the first meeting, setting up the rematch.

In this edition of “What to Watch,” Jimmy Smith breaks down the championship match.