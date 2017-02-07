Bellator 176 Sees the Franchise Return to Turin, Italy

Bellator fans can look forward to another installment of the MMA/kickboxing event in Turin this year.

Bellator officials have announced that installment number 176 is set for April 8 in Turin, Italy, in the Pala Alpitour in Turin. Further information confirms that the main card will air on Spike, but there has been no indication of any further broadcast details.

Bellator held their first event in Turin in April 2016 in the same venue, which sold out of their 15,000 capacity. Subsequent to Bellator’s initial success in Italy, further European jaunts for the promotion saw their net cast as far as Ireland to Romania.

The MMA side of Bellator 176 card sees welterweights Carrington Banks and Mihail Nica throw down, as well as a lightweight bout involving Djamil Chan and Valeriu Mircea.

In contrast, the kickboxing slice of the action will display Bellator’s women’s flyweight champion Denise Kielholtz’s skills against Martine Michieletto in the main event. Giorgio Petrosyan will also showdown with Amansio Paraschiv.

No main event for the MMA card has been announced just yet, but fans can expect confirmation of further fights in the next few weeks.