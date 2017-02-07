Bellator 176 Sees the Franchise Return to Turin, Italy

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Bellator fans can look forward to another installment of the MMA/kickboxing event in Turin this year.

Bellator officials have announced that installment number 176 is set for April 8 in Turin, Italy, in the Pala Alpitour in Turin. Further information confirms that the main card will air on Spike, but there has been no indication of any further broadcast details.

Bellator held their first event in Turin in April 2016 in the same venue, which sold out of their 15,000 capacity. Subsequent to Bellator’s initial success in Italy, further European jaunts for the promotion saw their net cast as far as Ireland to Romania.

The MMA side of Bellator 176 card sees welterweights Carrington Banks and Mihail Nica throw down, as well as a lightweight bout involving Djamil Chan and Valeriu Mircea.

In contrast, the kickboxing slice of the action will display Bellator’s women’s flyweight champion Denise Kielholtz’s skills against Martine Michieletto in the main event. Giorgio Petrosyan will also showdown with Amansio Paraschiv.

No main event for the MMA card has been announced just yet, but fans can expect confirmation of further fights in the next few weeks.

 

LATEST NEWS

Bellator 176 Sees the Franchise Return to Turin, Italy

Adam Haynes -
0
Bellator fans can look forward to another installment of the MMA/kickboxing event in Turin this year. Bellator officials have announced that installment number 176 is...
video

Video: Watch David Branch’s Last Bout For World Series of Fighting

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
David Branch is no longer with World Series of Fighting (WSOF). Despite having great success in WSOF, Branch and the promotion have split and they...
video

Nick Diaz Hits the Bags in Surprising “American Stoner” Advert

Adam Haynes -
0
Diaz stars in a promotion for a "Futurola".  Nick Diaz's last appearance for the UFC was on January 31, 2015, in a fight which was...

Former Strikeforce Champ Sarah Kaufman Announces Return To Action

Jay Anderson -
0
Following a layoff of over a year, former Strikeforce champion Sarah Kaufman (17–4 (1)) has announced her return to action. After posting that a...

Nate Diaz Takes to Twitter to Laugh Off Dana White’s Offer to Fight

Adam Haynes -
0
Diaz appears to find the opportunity to step back into the octagon humorous.  When UFC president Dana White confirmed that he had offered Diaz a fight,...