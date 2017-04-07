Bellator 176/Kickboxing 5 Double-Event Weigh-In Results

Weigh-ins for Saturday’s special Bellator 176/Kickboxing 5 event went down on Friday from Italy.

Both cards will air on Spike beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

In the main event, Rafael Carvalho defends his middleweight title against Melvin Manhoef. Also, the female flyweight title will be on the line in the kickboxing portion of the card.

Complete weigh-in results can be found below:

Bellator 176: Carvalho vs. Manhoef 2 Main Card

Middleweight World Title Bout: Rafael Carvalho (184.4 lbs.) vs. Melvin Manhoef (184.5 lbs.)

Women’s Catchweight Fight: Anastasia Yankova (133 lbs.) vs. Elina Kallionidou (131 lbs.)

Lightweight Feature Fight: Djamil Chan (157 lbs.) vs. Valeriu Mircea (153.5 lbs.)

Lightweight Feature Fight: Samba Coulibaly (155.25 lbs.) vs. Mihail Nica (153.5 lbs.)

Bellator Kickboxing 5 Main Card

Lightweight Feature Fight: Giorgio Petrosyan (153.34 lbs.) vs. Amansio Paraschiv (153.78 lbs.)

Women’s Flyweight World Title Bout: Denise Kielholtz (123.2 lbs.) vs. Martine Michieletto (123.86 lbs.)

Catchweight Feature Fight: Nando Calzetta (154.88 lbs.) vs. John Wayne Parr (160.38 lbs.)

Welterweight Feature Fight: Mustapha Haida (157.52 lbs.) vs. Enriko Kehl (157.3 lbs.)

Featherweight Feature Fight: Gaston Bolanos (146.08 lbs.) vs. Luca D’isanto (142.56 lbs.)