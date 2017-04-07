Bellator 176/Kickboxing 5 Double-Event Weigh-In Results

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Weigh-ins for Saturday’s special Bellator 176/Kickboxing 5 event went down on Friday from Italy.

Both cards will air on Spike beginning at 3 p.m. ET.

In the main event, Rafael Carvalho defends his middleweight title against Melvin Manhoef. Also, the female flyweight title will be on the line in the kickboxing portion of the card.

Complete weigh-in results can be found below:

Bellator 176: Carvalho vs. Manhoef 2 Main Card

Middleweight World Title Bout: Rafael Carvalho (184.4 lbs.) vs. Melvin Manhoef (184.5 lbs.)
Women’s Catchweight Fight: Anastasia Yankova (133 lbs.) vs. Elina Kallionidou (131 lbs.)
Lightweight Feature Fight: Djamil Chan (157 lbs.) vs. Valeriu Mircea (153.5 lbs.)
Lightweight Feature Fight: Samba Coulibaly (155.25 lbs.) vs. Mihail Nica (153.5 lbs.)

Bellator Kickboxing 5 Main Card

Lightweight Feature Fight: Giorgio Petrosyan (153.34 lbs.) vs. Amansio Paraschiv (153.78 lbs.)
Women’s Flyweight World Title Bout: Denise Kielholtz (123.2 lbs.) vs. Martine Michieletto (123.86 lbs.)
Catchweight Feature Fight: Nando Calzetta (154.88 lbs.) vs. John Wayne Parr (160.38 lbs.)
Welterweight Feature Fight: Mustapha Haida (157.52 lbs.) vs. Enriko Kehl (157.3 lbs.)
Featherweight Feature Fight: Gaston Bolanos (146.08 lbs.) vs. Luca D’isanto (142.56 lbs.)

LATEST NEWS

Get Your Picks In For UFC 210, Free & Paid Fantasy MMA Contests Available...

0
Tired of the same old salary cap model or just looking for something new on the fantasy front? Check out BigShot Fantasy MMA (BSMMA) for a...

Two Bouts Added to Upcoming UFC Fight Night 109 Event in Sweden

0
Two more fights have been made official for the Octagon's return to Sweden later this year, as Ben Saunders faces Peter Sobotta and Emil...
video

Ben Askren to Defend ONE Championship This May vs. Agilan Thani

0
The next title defense for ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren will come in May as he takes on Agilan Thani at ONE: Dynasty of...

Bellator 176/Kickboxing 5 Double-Event Weigh-In Results

0
Weigh-ins for Saturday's special Bellator 176/Kickboxing 5 event went down on Friday from Italy. Both cards will air on Spike beginning at 3 p.m. ET....
UFC 210

UFC 210 Predictions: ‘Rumble’ Chasing Ultimate Goal in Buffalo

2
The Octagon invades Buffalo for the first time since UFC 7 back in 1995 Saturday night with UFC 210. In the featured attraction, Daniel Cormier...

Yoel Romero Willing to Face Anderson Silva With Exception

0
If the UFC wants to keep Anderson Silva on the UFC 212 lineup and have him fight a top middleweight contender, Yoel Romero is...