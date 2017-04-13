Bellator 177 Championship Match Scrapped After Leandro Higo Misses Weight

Leandro Higo was placed in a perfect situation for his Bellator debut.

The former Legacy Fighting Alliance bantamweight champion was tabbed as a replacement for Darrion Caldwell to face Bellator champion Eduardo Dantas Friday night at Bellator 177.

One thing got in the way: Higo’s weight.

According to The MMA Report’s Jason Floyd, Higo missed weight for the 135-pound fight by four pounds, coming in heavy and forcing officials to make the contest a non-title fight affair.

Leandro Higo has been fined 20% of his purse for missing weight today for his fight tomorrow against Eduardo Dantas at Bellator 177 — Jason Floyd (@Jason_Floyd) April 13, 2017

Dantas was successful, weighing in at 134.6 pounds. He’ll also receive 20-percent of the fight purse from Higo.

The card airs on Spike and we’ll pass along any further information as it becomes available.