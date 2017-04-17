Bellator 177 Highlights: Eduardo Dantas, Daniel Weichel Thrive in Hungary

Bellator 177 remained overseas this past weekend, as the cage was set up in Budapest, Hungary.

The event was scheduled to feature Eduardo Dantas defending his bantamweight title against Darrion Caldwell, but an injury knocked Caldwell out. Officials signed Leandro Higo, the reigning Legacy Fighting Alliance champion, as a replacement, but he missed weight and the title fight was called off.

Dantas and Higo still fought, with the champion earning a split decision.

In the co-main event, Daniel Weichel out-lasted John Teixeira for a split decision victory, as well.

The main card aired on Spike.

