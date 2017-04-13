Bellator 177 Weigh-In Results: Championship Match Called Off

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Due to Leandro Higo coming in well-over the bantamweight limit, much less one for a title fight, the planned Bellator 177 main event will no longer be for the championship.

Higo weighed in at 139 pounds Thursday in Budapest, Hungary. Eduardo Dantas, the reigning Bellator bantamweight champion, was under the 135-pound limit.

Instead of fighting for Dantas’ title, the two will meet in a three-round affair that will still serve as the headliner.

Bellator 177 airs at 9 p.m. ET on Spike, with Bellator Kickboxing 6 going down immediately afterwards at 11 p.m. ET.

Bellator 177: Dantas vs. Higo Weigh-In Results

Catchweight Main Event: Eduardo Dantas (134.6 lbs.) vs. Leandro Higo (139 lbs.)

Featherweight Feature Bout: Daniel Weichel (145 lbs.) vs. John Teixeira (145.6 lbs.)

Women’s Flyweight Feature Bout: Lena Ovchynnikova (124.6 lbs.) vs. Helen Harper (126.2 lbs.)

Catchweight Feature Bout: Adam Borics (144.4 lbs.) vs. Anthony Taylor (147.4 lbs.)

Bellator Kickboxing 6 Weigh-In Results

Welterweight World Title Bout: Zoltan Laszak (166.1 lbs.) vs. Karim Ghajji (168.7 lbs.)

Middleweight Feature Bout: Joe Schilling (187.8 lbs.) vs. Alexandru Negrea (186.5 lbs.)

Welterweight Feature Bout: Raymond Daniels (170.2 lbs.) vs. Csaba Gyorfi (167.6 lbs.)

Women’s Featherweight Feature Bout: Jorina Baars (142.7 lbs.) vs. Irene Martens (140.5 lbs.)

Featherweight Feature Fight: Gabriel Varga (145.4 lbs.) vs. Gabor Gorbics (145 lbs.)

LATEST NEWS

Marlon Moraes

Marlon Moraes vs. Raphael Assuncao Set For UFC 212 in Rio de Janeiro

0
Marlon Moraes is making his way to the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). After vacating his World Series of Fighting (WSOF) bantamweight championship, many fans and...
Krzysztof Jotko

Krzysztof Jotko Believes ‘Difficult’ Move to Florida Will be Worth it

0
Krzysztof Jotko has Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold on his mind and he feels a move to Florida will help him reach his goal. Jotko...
video

UFC on FOX 24: Highlights From Open Workouts in Kansas City

0
The fighters of UFC on FOX 24 took over the Power and Light District in Kansas City Thursday, holding open workouts. UFC flyweight champion Demetrious...
Aljamain Sterling

Aljamain Sterling on Fight With Augusto Mendes: ‘I Can’t Afford a Third Loss Here’

0
Aljamain Sterling realizes that another loss could put him in a tough spot. This Saturday night (April 15), Sterling will look to avoid his third...
Edson Barboza

Edson Barboza on Conor McGregor: ‘I Really Don’t Care About Him’

0
Edson Barboza doesn't appear to be too concerned with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Conor McGregor. Barboza currently sits at the the fifth...