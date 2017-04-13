Bellator 177 Weigh-In Results: Championship Match Called Off

Due to Leandro Higo coming in well-over the bantamweight limit, much less one for a title fight, the planned Bellator 177 main event will no longer be for the championship.

Higo weighed in at 139 pounds Thursday in Budapest, Hungary. Eduardo Dantas, the reigning Bellator bantamweight champion, was under the 135-pound limit.

Instead of fighting for Dantas’ title, the two will meet in a three-round affair that will still serve as the headliner.

Bellator 177 airs at 9 p.m. ET on Spike, with Bellator Kickboxing 6 going down immediately afterwards at 11 p.m. ET.

Bellator 177: Dantas vs. Higo Weigh-In Results

Catchweight Main Event: Eduardo Dantas (134.6 lbs.) vs. Leandro Higo (139 lbs.)

Featherweight Feature Bout: Daniel Weichel (145 lbs.) vs. John Teixeira (145.6 lbs.)

Women’s Flyweight Feature Bout: Lena Ovchynnikova (124.6 lbs.) vs. Helen Harper (126.2 lbs.)

Catchweight Feature Bout: Adam Borics (144.4 lbs.) vs. Anthony Taylor (147.4 lbs.)

Bellator Kickboxing 6 Weigh-In Results

Welterweight World Title Bout: Zoltan Laszak (166.1 lbs.) vs. Karim Ghajji (168.7 lbs.)

Middleweight Feature Bout: Joe Schilling (187.8 lbs.) vs. Alexandru Negrea (186.5 lbs.)

Welterweight Feature Bout: Raymond Daniels (170.2 lbs.) vs. Csaba Gyorfi (167.6 lbs.)

Women’s Featherweight Feature Bout: Jorina Baars (142.7 lbs.) vs. Irene Martens (140.5 lbs.)

Featherweight Feature Fight: Gabriel Varga (145.4 lbs.) vs. Gabor Gorbics (145 lbs.)