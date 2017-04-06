Bellator 178: Ed Ruth & Tyrell Fortune Added to Prelims

Bellator have announced that both Ed Ruth and Tyrell Fortune will feature on Bellator 178’s preliminary card on April 21.

The promotion announced on Wednesday that the former Pennsylvania State University, three-time NCAA collegiate wrestling champion Ed Ruth will make his third appearance under the Bellator banner on April 21 in Connecticut.

Another fellow wrestler and heavyweight hot-prospect Tyrell Fortune will also feature on the card.

Both men made their respective professional debuts on the same card when they featured at Bellator 163 in November 2016. Ruth and Fortune will fight during the preliminary portion of the event.

Ruth’s last appearance saw him pick up a second career victory over Emanuele Palombi in December in Italy. The 26-year-old’s opponent for Bellator’s 178th card is Aaron Goodwine (1-0).

Fortune last fought against Will Johnson in January, where he stopped his opponent by way of second-round TKO. Fortune’s also stopped Cody Miskell in his debut fight for the promotion.

Bellator 178 is scheduled for April 21 at the Mohegan Sun, is headlined by a featherweight contest between champion Daniel Straus and Patricio Freire.