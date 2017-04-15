Bellator 178: “In Camp” Video with Returning Featherweight Champ Daniel Straus

Bellator 177 went down last night live from Hungry, and already, the promotion is looking ahead to its next card. Taking place Friday, April 21 from Uncasville, Connecticut, Bellator 178 features the return of featherweight champion Daniel Straus, defending his 145lb title against Patricio “Pitbull” Freire. When the two meet in the main event, it’ll be the fourth time the fighters have faced one another inside the Bellator cage.

Patricio Pitbull (25–4), in fact, is up 2-1 in their series heading into this fourth bout, but it’s Straus (25–6) who holds the title currently, having defeated his Brazilian rival by unanimous decision in November 2015 to capture gold. Straus, however, hasn’t fought since, having dealt with injuries including a broken hand in that Bellator 145 bout.

Pitbull, meanwhile, is coming off a TKO loss due to injury to former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson.

Above, you can watch Straus discuss his rivalry with Pitbull, his coaches, and more as part of Bellator’s “In Camp” series.