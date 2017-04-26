Bellator 178: Patricio ‘Pitbull’s’ Title-Winning Performance Draws Strong Ratings

Bellator 178 came back strong in the ratings department, as the recent event drew over a million viewers during the peak moment.

The card, which took place this past Friday night and aired live on Spike, featured Patricio “Pitbull” Freire defeating Daniel Straus to become the new Bellator featherweight champion.

It marked the fourth meeting between the two, with Freire coming out on top in three of them.

According to numbers released by Spike and Bellator, the main event drew 949,000 viewers and peaked at 10:38 p.m. ET with 1,033,000 viewers. Overall, the card finished with 733,000.

On the year, Bellator and Spike are enjoying the highest average viewer number in history at 922,000. That has been helped by several title fights and a main event earlier this year between Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz.