Bellator 178 Picks up Battle of Prospects A.J. McKee, Dominic Mazzotta

By
Dana Becker
-
0

The upcoming Bellator 178 card will feature a meeting of promotional prospects, as A.J. McKee puts his unbeaten record on the line vs. Dominic Mazzotta.

McKee (7-0) kicked off January with a decision over Brandon Phillips. He is the son of MMA veteran Antonio McKee, who experienced much success in Canada.

Mazzotta (12-1) has lost just once in his career, to current UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt three years ago. He has won eight fights since and will be making Bellator debut.

Bellator 178 takes place April 21 from Uncasville, Connecticut and features Daniel Straus defending his featherweight title against Patricio “Pitbull” Freire.

