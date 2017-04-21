Bellator 178 Results: Patricio Pitbull Once Again Bellator Featherweight Champion

By
Jay Anderson
-
0
Patricio Freire
Image Credit: Bellator MMA

Bellator 178 took place in Uncasville, Conneticut Friday night, boasting a featherweight title fight between champion Daniel Straus and Patricio Pitbull. Hosted at the Mohegan Sun Arena, the card also saw a co-main event featuring rising women’s flyweight star Ilima-Lei MacFarlane.

In the main event of the evening, Straus and Patricio Freire met for the fourth time. The Brazilian made the event a family affair, walking out to the favorite song of his baby boy, who was cage side. After a competitive first round, Pitbull managed to lock in a guillotine choke in the second frame, dropping to his back and squeezing hard. Straus soon tapped, and Freire once again held Bellator gold. Pitbull improved to 26–4, and will be paired up next against Daniel Weichel.

In the co-ain event, Ilima-Lei MacFarlane held on to earn an arm-bar submission in the first round against Jessica Middleton, despite Middleton’s valiant attempts to defend. After the bout, MacFarlane, who improved to 6-0 as a pro, called for a title shot in Bellator’s flyweight division, which currently lacks a champion.

Full results for the card are as follows:

Main Card

Patricio Freire def. Daniel Straus (c) by Submission (guillotine choke) Round 2, 0:37
Ilima-Lei Macfarlane def. Jessica Middleton by Submission (armbar) Round 1, 2:15
Saad Awad def. Ryan Quinn by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
A.J. McKee def. Dominic Mazzotta via KO (head kick and punch), Round 1, 1:15

Preliminary Card

Remo Cardarelli def. John Lopez via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)
Kastriot Xhema def. Nick Alley via KO (punches) Round 1, 3:19
Blair Tugman def. Tom English via Submission (rear-naked choke) Round 3, 4:54
Jordan Young def. Tim Caron via Submission (D’Arce choke) Round 1, 3:55
Ed Ruth‏ def. David Mundell via TKO (knee to the body) Round 2, 3:13
Tyrell Fortune def. Branko Busick via Unanimous Decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)
Chris Foster def. Shane Manley Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Latest MMA News

Brandon Moreno

Brandon Moreno: ‘I Don’t Like Easy Fights Because People Talk a Lot of Sh*t’

0
Brandon Moreno isn't a fan of easy fights. Moreno has found himself on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight rankings quickly. He made an immediate...
Patricio Freire

Bellator 178 Results: Patricio Pitbull Once Again Bellator Featherweight Champion

0
Bellator 178 took place in Uncasville, Conneticut Friday night, boasting a featherweight title fight between champion Daniel Straus and Patricio Pitbull. Hosted at the...
Valerie Letourneau

Valérie Létourneau Close To Signing With Bellator MMA: Report

0
It looks like former UFC strawweight title challenger Valérie Létourneau is set to become the next former UFC star to jump ship to Bellator....

USADA Suspends Former UFC Heavyweight Champ Frank Mir for Two Years

0
Former UFC heavyweight Frank Mir has finally learned his fate following a failed drug test a year ago under USADA. For Mir, it's not...
Patricio Freire

Patricio Freire Says He’s a Different Fighter Going Into Fourth Bout With Daniel Straus

0
Patricio Freire and Daniel Straus will fight for a fourth time tonight (April 21). Straus will defend his featherweight championship against Freire in the main...
video

Colbey Northcutt, Sister of UFC Star Sage, Set to Make Pro Debut

0
They say fighting runs in the family, and if that's the case, the Northcutt's have produced one heck of a talent pool. As first...
Conor McGregor

Gunnar Nelson is Unsure of Conor McGregor’s Fighting Future if he Beats Floyd Mayweather

0
Gunnar Nelson wouldn't be surprised if Conor McGregor walks away from fighting if he beats Floyd Mayweather. Nelson, who trains with McGregor at SBG Ireland,...
Andrew Yates

Andrew Yates Talks Dating Paige VanZant & Getting Over MMA Drama (Exclusive)

0
Andrew Yates is ready to move on from the drama that he has endured over the years. Yates steps inside the Massari Arena in Pueblo, Colorado tonight...
Desmond Green

Ep. 18: MMA News Podcast With Desmond ‘The Predator’ Green

0
The MMA News Podcast rolls along with episode 18 and this week's special guest is Desmond Green. Hosts Josh Stephens and Tim Thompson return to...
video

Three Bouts Made Official for UFC Fight Night 113: Scotland

0
This summer, the UFC heads to Scotland for UFC Fight Night 113. And now, the card has some actual fights. The promotion announced on Friday...