Bellator 178 Results: Patricio Pitbull Once Again Bellator Featherweight Champion

Bellator 178 took place in Uncasville, Conneticut Friday night, boasting a featherweight title fight between champion Daniel Straus and Patricio Pitbull. Hosted at the Mohegan Sun Arena, the card also saw a co-main event featuring rising women’s flyweight star Ilima-Lei MacFarlane.

In the main event of the evening, Straus and Patricio Freire met for the fourth time. The Brazilian made the event a family affair, walking out to the favorite song of his baby boy, who was cage side. After a competitive first round, Pitbull managed to lock in a guillotine choke in the second frame, dropping to his back and squeezing hard. Straus soon tapped, and Freire once again held Bellator gold. Pitbull improved to 26–4, and will be paired up next against Daniel Weichel.

In the co-ain event, Ilima-Lei MacFarlane held on to earn an arm-bar submission in the first round against Jessica Middleton, despite Middleton’s valiant attempts to defend. After the bout, MacFarlane, who improved to 6-0 as a pro, called for a title shot in Bellator’s flyweight division, which currently lacks a champion.

Full results for the card are as follows:

Main Card

Patricio Freire def. Daniel Straus (c) by Submission (guillotine choke) Round 2, 0:37

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane def. Jessica Middleton by Submission (armbar) Round 1, 2:15

Saad Awad def. Ryan Quinn by Unanimous Decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

A.J. McKee def. Dominic Mazzotta via KO (head kick and punch), Round 1, 1:15

Preliminary Card

Remo Cardarelli def. John Lopez via Unanimous Decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Kastriot Xhema def. Nick Alley via KO (punches) Round 1, 3:19

Blair Tugman def. Tom English via Submission (rear-naked choke) Round 3, 4:54

Jordan Young def. Tim Caron via Submission (D’Arce choke) Round 1, 3:55

Ed Ruth‏ def. David Mundell via TKO (knee to the body) Round 2, 3:13

Tyrell Fortune def. Branko Busick via Unanimous Decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Chris Foster def. Shane Manley Split Decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)