Bellator 178 Secures Saad Award-Ryan Quinn Contest

Saad Awad will enter into hostile territory when he meets Connecticut’s Ryan Quinn at Bellator 178.

Awad (19-9) has lost two in a row and three of his last four, including a November knockout loss to Brennan Ward. He did put together a three-fight win streak between 2014-15 before a loss to Patricky “Pitbull” Freire via decision.

Quinn (13-6-1) hails from Danbury and has won each of his last two. He has not fought for Bellator since Bellator 140, but is 7-0 for the promotion overall.

Bellator 178 takes place April 21 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut and features Patricio “Pitbull” Freire vs. Daniel Straus for the featherweight title.