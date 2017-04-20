Bellator 178: Straus vs. Pitbull 4 Weigh-Ins Scheduled for Thursday, Fight Card Inside

The weigh-ins for Friday’s Bellator 178 event will take place today and stream live on MMANews.com.

In the main event, Patricio “Pitbull” Freire attempts to win back the Bellator featherweight title against Daniel Straus. The two have squared off three times before, with Freire winning two of them.

The action begins on Bellator.com at 7 p.m. ET before switching over to Spike at 9 p.m. ET.

Complete Bellator 178: Straus vs. ‘Pitbull’ 4 Main Card

Featherweight World Title Main Event: Daniel Straus (24-6) vs. Patricio Freire (25-4)

Flyweight Co-Main Event: Ilima-Lei Macfarlane (5-0) vs. Jessica Middleton (2-0)

Lightweight Feature Bout: Saad Awad (19-9) vs. Ryan Quinn (13-6)

Featherweight Feature Bout: A.J. McKee (7-0) vs. Dominic Mazzotta (12-1)

Bellator.com-Streamed Preliminary Card

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Nick Alley (1-0) vs. Kastroit Xhema (Debut)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Don Shainis (1-1) vs. Max Kelleher (1-3)

Bantamweight Preliminary Bout: Regivaldo Carvalho (3-2) vs. Jason Perrin (3-2)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Kemran Lachinov (2-2) vs. Sam Watford (2-1)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: John Lopez (8-3) vs. Remo Cardarelli (6-5)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Chris Foster (10-5) vs. Shane Manley (3-2)

Featherweight Preliminary Bout: Thomas English (6-7) vs. Blair Tugman (9-6)

Catchweight Preliminary Bout: Jordan Young (6-0) vs. Tim Caron (6-0)

Welterweight Preliminary Bout: Ed Ruth (2-0) vs. David Mundell (6-2)

Heavyweight Preliminary Bout: Tyrell Fortune (2-0) vs. Branko Busick (Debut)

Flyweight Preliminary Bout: Billy Giovanella (9-5) vs. Joshua Ricci (3-0)