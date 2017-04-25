Bellator 179: Cheick Kongo to Fight Augusto Sakai This in London

By
Dana Becker
-
0

Cheick Kongo has been added to the upcoming Bellator 179 card, as he’ll meet Augusto Sakai.

The bout was first reported by MMA Fighting.

Kongo (26-10-2) has scored four consecutive wins, including victories over Alexander Volkov and Oli Thompson, over the past year-plus. Sakai (9-0-1) is unbeaten in his career, but has been out of action since early in 2016.

The 41-year-old Kongo is a native of Paris, France and currently trains out of the Wolfslair MMA Academy in England. Of his 26 career wins, a dozen have been via knockout with four more coming by submission.

Sakai, a 25-year-old Brazilian, fought Dan Charles to a majority draw last May. He has won four fights overall with Bellator.

Bellator 179 features Paul Daley vs. Rory MacDonald and Michael Page vs. Derek Anderson on May 19 from the SSE Arena.

