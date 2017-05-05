Bellator 179 Lineup: ‘Baby Slice’ Kevin Ferguson Added to Card

Dana Becker
Kevin Ferguson Jr. is a late addition to the May 19 Bellator 179 lineup.

The fighter, nicknamed “Baby Slice,” will meet D.J. Griffin in a catchweight bout. The event airs via tape delay on Spike as it takes place from The O2 in London.

Ferguson (0-1) is the son of the late Kevin “Kimbo Slice” Ferguson. He lost his pro MMA debut to Aaron Hamilton via submission this past November.

Griffin (0-0) will be making his pro debut after going 2-2 as an amateur fighting out of Washington.

Bellator 179 features the promotional debut of Rory MacDonald, as he meets Paul Daley. The co-main will see Michael Page take on Derek Anderson.

