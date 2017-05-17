Watch: Bellator 179’s Rory MacDonald and Paul Daley Face Off

By
Jay Anderson
-
0

Bellator 179 takes place Friday, May 19 at the SSE Arena in London, England. In the main event, former UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald (18–4), making his Bellator debut, meets vicious striker Paul Daley (39–14–2), fresh off his highlight reel flying knee finish of Brennan Ward.

Bellator could very well have a classic on their hands with this pairing, and anticipation is at a high. Today, the promotion posted a face off video between the two fighters in advance of the event. You can watch Daley lighten the mood a little in the video above, where he quips that “you look tense… chill out, bro.”

The event will be aired (via tape delay) at 9PM on Spike TV. Also on the card, former light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary meets Linton Vassell. Heavyweight Cheick Kongo also takes on Augusto Sakai, and Baby Slice (Kevin Ferguson Jr.) returns.

