Bellator 179 Spoilers: Rory MacDonald vs. Paul Daley Official Results

Bellator 179 took place earlier today (May 19) inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England.

In the main event, Rory MacDonald took on Paul Daley. The winner of the bout would have earned a shot at the Bellator welterweight title. The co-main event saw former Bellator light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary do battle with Linton Vassell.

But that’s not all.

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight bruiser Chieck Kongo went one-on-one with Augusto Sakai. Alex Lohore took on Dan Edwards and Kevin Ferguson Jr. shared the cage with D.J. Griffin.

Below are spoilers for Bellator 179. If you do not wish to be spoiled, then exit out of this article:

Main Card (Spike TV)

Rory MacDonald def. Paul Daley via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 2, 1:45

Linton Vassell def. Liam McGeary via submission (arm triangle choke) – Round 3, 2:28

Cheick Kongo def. Augusto Sakai via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Alex Lohore def. Dan Edwards via TKO (punches) – Round 2, 0:56

Kevin Ferguson Jr. def. D.J. Griffin via TKO (punches) – Round 1, 3:40

Prelims (Bellator.Spike.com)

Stav Economou def. Dan Konecke via submission (guillotine choke) – Round 1, 1:05

Amir Albazi def. Jamie Powell via unanimous decision (30-25, 30-26, 30-26)

Nathan Jones def. Umer Kayani via submission (rear-naked choke) – Round 1

Fabian Edwards def. Rafal Cejrowski knockout (flying knee) – Round 1

Jeremy Petley def. Chase Morton via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)

Mike Shipman def. Marcin Prostko via TKO (knees) – Round 1, 2:39

Salih Kulucan def. Diego Barbosa via submission (heel hook) – Round 1, 2:18