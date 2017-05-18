Bellator 179 Weigh-In Results: Main Event Made Official

The weigh-in results for Bellator 179 are in.

Tomorrow night (May 19), Bellator 179 will take place inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. In the main event, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title contender Rory MacDonald and Paul Daley go to war. The winner will get a shot at the Bellator welterweight title.

“Red King” and “Semtex” tipped the scales earlier today. MacDonald weighed in at 170 pounds, while Daley’s weight was at 170.5 pounds. This makes the welterweight clash official.

In the co-main event, former light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary battles Linton Vassell. McGeary weighed in a 205.5 pounds. Vassell was able to hit 205 pounds. That bout has now also been made official.

There were 22 other fighters on the card who stepped on the scale. Peep the full Bellator 179 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (Spike TV)

Paul Daley (170.5) vs. Rory MacDonald (170)

Liam McGeary (205.5) vs. Linton Vassell (205)

Cheick Kongo (244) vs. Augusto Sakai (263.7)

Kevin Ferguson Jr. (165) vs. D.J. Griffin (164)

Alex Lohore (170) vs. Dan Vinni (169.5)

Prelims (Bellator.Spike.com)

Alfie Davis (155) vs. Jay Dods (154.7)

Rob Beech (125.5) vs. Stav Economou (125)

Amir Albazi (125.5) vs. Jamie Powell (125.2)

Nathan Jones (169) vs. Umer Kayani (168.7)

Rafal Cejrowski (185) vs. Fabien Edwards (184.5)

Chase Morton (149.7) vs. Jeremy Petley (148.7)

Marcin Prostko (185) vs. Mike Shipman (185.7)

Diego Barbosa (136) vs. Salih Kulucan (136.5)