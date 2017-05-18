Bellator 179 Weigh-In Results: Main Event Made Official

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Rory MacDonald Weigh-In
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

The weigh-in results for Bellator 179 are in.

Tomorrow night (May 19), Bellator 179 will take place inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England. In the main event, former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) title contender Rory MacDonald and Paul Daley go to war. The winner will get a shot at the Bellator welterweight title.

“Red King” and “Semtex” tipped the scales earlier today. MacDonald weighed in at 170 pounds, while Daley’s weight was at 170.5 pounds. This makes the welterweight clash official.

In the co-main event, former light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary battles Linton Vassell. McGeary weighed in a 205.5 pounds. Vassell was able to hit 205 pounds. That bout has now also been made official.

There were 22 other fighters on the card who stepped on the scale. Peep the full Bellator 179 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (Spike TV)

Paul Daley (170.5) vs. Rory MacDonald (170)

Liam McGeary (205.5) vs. Linton Vassell (205)

Cheick Kongo (244) vs. Augusto Sakai (263.7)

Kevin Ferguson Jr. (165) vs. D.J. Griffin (164)

Alex Lohore (170) vs. Dan Vinni (169.5)

Prelims (Bellator.Spike.com)

Alfie Davis (155) vs. Jay Dods (154.7)

Rob Beech (125.5) vs. Stav Economou (125)

Amir Albazi (125.5) vs. Jamie Powell (125.2)

Nathan Jones (169) vs. Umer Kayani (168.7)

Rafal Cejrowski (185) vs. Fabien Edwards (184.5)

Chase Morton (149.7) vs. Jeremy Petley (148.7)

Marcin Prostko (185) vs. Mike Shipman (185.7)

Diego Barbosa (136) vs. Salih Kulucan (136.5)

Latest Episode of the MMA News Podcast (View All)

Latest MMA News

Rory MacDonald Weigh-In

Bellator 179 Weigh-In Results: Main Event Made Official

0
The weigh-in results for Bellator 179 are in. Tomorrow night (May 19), Bellator 179 will take place inside the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England....
Billy Swanson

Billy Swanson on UMMAF Tournament: ‘It’s Gonna be Tough on Anyone’s Body’ (Exclusive)

0
Billy Swanson is gearing up for the UMMAF tournament. From May 26-28, Valor Fights will hold the UMMAF National Championship Tournament. The action is set...

Conor McGregor Signs To Fight Floyd Mayweather (Statement)

3
Conor McGregor has signed on the dotted line, but there's still plenty of work to be done. Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White recently...
Derrick Krantz

Derrick Krantz on LFA 12 Title Fight: ‘I’m Coming in Well Prepared’ (Exclusive)

0
Derrick Krantz wants to ensure he takes full advantage of his chance to capture gold once again. Krantz, who is a former Legacy FC welterweight...
Luke Jumeau Podcast

Ep. 22: MMA News Podcast With Luke ‘The Jedi’ Jumeau

0
Can't get enough of the MMA News Podcast? Don't fret, episode 22 is here. The hosts that offer the most are back at it. Josh...
Zak Bucia

Zak Bucia: ‘It’s Gonna be a Lot of Fun to Fight Bobby Voelker’ (Exclusive)

0
Zak Bucia is expecting nothing less than fireworks going into his title bout with Bobby Voelker. Bucia vs. Voelker is set to headline Shamrock FC...
Bobby Voelker

Shamrock FC 289’s Bobby Voelker Doesn’t Plan on Retiring Anytime Soon (Exclusive)

0
Don't count on Bobby Voelker to hang up his gloves in the near future. This Saturday night (May 20), Voelker will battle Zak Bucia for...
Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate Says Weight Class & Money Won’t Persuade Her to Return

0
Miesha Tate is sticking to her retirement and appears happy with her decision. Tate, who reigned supreme as the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight...

Watch: Bellator 179’s Rory MacDonald and Paul Daley Face Off

0
Bellator 179 takes place Friday, May 19 at the SSE Arena in London, England. In the main event, former UFC title challenger Rory MacDonald...
UFC 211 Champions

UFC 211 Preliminary Card Ratings the Best This Year

0
UFC 211 was arguably the best event put on by the UFC this year, and it seems viewer interest was at a high. That's...
Load more