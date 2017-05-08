Bellator 180: Chael Sonnen Pens Poem for Wanderlei Silva

Chael Sonnen loves to try and get inside the head of his opponent.

For Wanderlei Silva, the games started years ago and continued through their coaching stint on The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil.

However, Sonnen and Silva didn’t get a chance to end their feud at that time. They will this coming June at Bellator NYC when they square off in the main event from New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

To amp up the expected trash talk as we draw closer to fight night, Sonnen penned a poem to “The Axe Murderer” on his Twitter account recently:

“Red is the rose, and Tebow throws, but everyone knows, that WANDERLEI BLOWS. Day follows night, sometimes dogs bite, Yetis are white, Wandy can’t fight. Peru had the Incas, hafta turn? Use ya blinkas, need smarts? Hire thinkas, Wanderlei’s a STINKA. Hanks played Gump, Ppl voted Trump, I’m gonna put Lumps, on that dump Chump.

“Kim married Yeezy, Chris Brown’s called Breezy, pizza’s rather cheezy, beatin’ Wanderlei’s easy. He’ll bleed like Padro Pio. A bear ate Leo. He’ll be screaming like DIO, on the flight back to Rio. Y’can give snowboards to Hawaiians, reincarnate the Mayans, but don’t bother tryin’ stoppin’ Wanderlei’s cryin.’ Tools go in the shed, and ducks like bread. My fists are aimed dead at his lump old head.

“Like a mouse when trapped, like a coastline gets mapped, like bad mobsters get slapped. Tito yelled ‘TAP.'”