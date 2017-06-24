Bellator 180 Preliminary Results & Live Stream Tonight (June 24) at 6 p.m. ET

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Ryan Couture Bellator 180
Image Credit: Keith Mills of Sherdog.com

 

We’re just hours away from the main card of Bellator 180 and Bellator NYC.

Before the Spike and pay-per-view (PPV) broadcasts air, you can watch the Bellator 180 preliminaries right here on MMANews.com. The prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET. Ryan Couture vs. Haim Gozali will be the featured preliminary bout.

Jerome Mickle and Anthony Giacchina will also do battle inside the Bellator cage. A tilt between John Salgado and Hugh McKenna will also be on the prelims as well as Matt Rizzo and Sergio da Silva. The prelims are expected to begin with Nate Grebb vs. Bradley Desir.

Bellator has been known for saving at least one preliminary bout until after the main event. In that case, the bout isn’t likely to air and will only be seen by the fans inside Madison Square Garden.

We’ll be updating the preliminary results right here as well. For main card and Bellator NYC results, keep checking the homepage of MMANews.com. Enjoy the fights.

Bellator 180 Preliminary Results

Ryan Couture vs. Haim Gozali

Jerome Mickle vs. Anthony Giacchina

John Salgado vs. Hugh McKenna

Matt Rizzo vs. Sergio da Silva

Nate Grebb vs. Bradley Desir

Ryan Couture Bellator 180

  We're just hours away from the main card of Bellator 180 and Bellator NYC. Before the Spike and pay-per-view (PPV) broadcasts air, you can watch...
