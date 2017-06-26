Bellator 180 Ratings Top One Million Mark With Ryan Bader-Phil Davis

Before Bellator NYC: Sonnen vs. Silva went down this past Saturday night on pay-per-view, Bellator 180 took place on Spike.

With Ryan Bader defeating Phil Davis to become the new light heavyweight champion, MMA fans tuned in, as the fight drew 1.1 million viewers according to a press release by Spike.

In all, Bellator 180 delivered 901,000 viewers for the two-hour slot which ended up featuring just three fights.

The release also included the following highlights for how Bellator’s event did on social media:

• #BellatorNYC trended #1 on Twitter in the U.S. throughout the entire PPV broadcast and trended #1 worldwide for much of the telecast

• #Bellator180 trended as high as #2 in the U.S. during the Spike telecast

• There were 20 trending topics on Twitter related to the Bellator event throughout the night