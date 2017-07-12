Bellator 181: Derek Campos Chasing Landmark Victory vs. Brandon Girtz

By
Dana Becker
-

For Derek Campos, the opportunity presented to him this Friday night at Bellator 181 could be a life-changing one.

Campos will headline the Spike broadcast against Brandon Girtz with the hopes of both avenging a 2015 knockout loss and moving closer to becoming the next lightweight title contender.

Recently, Brent Primus defeated Michael Chandler to win the title, leaving the division open to new challengers.

Campos (18-6) could be that guy.

After the loss to Girtz, he quickly rebounded with a second round finish of his own vs. Melvin Guillard. Last September, he defeated Djmail Chan and he made his three straight with a January win over Derek Anderson.

In the video above, see that Bellator 149 meeting vs. Guillard in a fight replay.

