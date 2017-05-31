Bellator 181: Female Featherweights Alexis Dufresne, Amanda Bell Booked

Amanda Bell will make her Bellator debut this coming July, as she takes on nine-fight veteran Alexis Dufresne at Bellator 181.

Bell (4-4) had been competing in Invicta FC where she earned a win over Gabrielle Holloway after losses to Faith Van Duin and current champion Megan Anderson. Holloway is coming off a victory over Dufresne in March via TKO.

Dufresne (6-3) has split her two previous Bellator appearances, besting Marloes Coenen via submission. She previously fought for the UFC, but was released after issues making weight.

Bellator 181 takes place July 14 from the WinStar World Casino and Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. The main card airs live on Spike. In the main event, Patricky “Pitbull” Freire squares off against Derek Campos.

MMAjunkie first reported the Dufresne-Bell contest.