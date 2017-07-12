Bellator 181: Get to Know John Salter Ahead of Friday Night

Who is John Salter?

Salter, a 32-year-old from Alabama, takes on veteran Kendall Grove this Friday night in a main card bout on Spike for Bellator 181.

After a three-fight stint in the UFC ended in 2010, Salter went to Strikeforce where he fought Casey Huffman and scored a victory.

He followed that up by going 4-1 over his next five fights before landing with Bellator in 2015.

On that night, Salter submitted Dustin Jacoby with a rear-naked choke. He didn’t fight again that year, but returned in 2016 with a submission win over former Bellator champion Brandon Halsey before finishing Claudio Annicchiarico in December to improve to 13-3 overall.

Now, before he squares off with Grove later this week, check out a complete fight replay of that Salter-Halsey battle from Bellator 156.