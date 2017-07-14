Bellator 181 Preliminary Results & Live Stream Tonight (July 14) at 6 p.m. ET

We’re just hours away from the main card of Bellator 181.

Before the Spike portion of the card airs, you can watch the Bellator 181 preliminaries right here on MMANews.com. The prelims begin at 6 p.m. ET. There’s plenty of preliminary action, including a tilt between Rafael Lovato and Mike Rhodes.

Romero Cotton and Aaron Rodriguez will also do battle inside the Bellator cage. A tilt between Justin Lawrence and Treston Thomison will also be on the prelims as well as Andre Fialho and A.J. Matthews. The prelims are expected to begin with Guillermo Gonzalez vs. Fernando Trevino.

Bellator has been known for saving at least one preliminary bout until after the main event. In that case, the bout isn’t likely to air and will only be seen by the fans inside WinStar World Casino.

We’ll be updating the preliminary results right here as well. For the main card results, keep checking the homepage of MMANews.com. Enjoy the fights.

Bellator 181 Preliminary Results

Romero Cotton vs. Aaron Rodriguez

Rafael Lovato vs. Mike Rhodes

Justin Lawrence vs. Treston Thomison

Valentin Moldavsky vs. Carl Seumanutafa

Jordan Howard vs. Johnny Marigo

Andre Fialho vs. A.J. Matthews

Amanda Bell vs. Brittney Elkin

Kemmyelle Haley vs. Logan Storley

William Florentino vs. Jonathan Gary

E.J. Brooks vs. Guilherme Vasconcelos

Katy Collins vs. Bruna Vargas

Guillermo Gonzalez vs. Fernando Trevino