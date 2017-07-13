Bellator 181 Weigh-in Results: All Main Card Fighters Hit Target Weight

The Bellator 181 weigh-in results are here.

Tomorrow night (July 14), Bellator 181 takes place inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Headlining the card will be a catchweight clash between Derek Campos and Brandon Girtz. Both men were under the 158-pound limit, making their bout official.

Co-headliners Kendall Grove and John Slater also made weight for their middleweight scrap. Despite being a last minute replacement, Jessica Middleton made the strawweight limit for her bout with Emily Ducote.

You can peep the result of the weigh-in results below:

Main Card (Spike)

Derek Campos (155.4) vs. Brandon Girtz (157.7)

Kendall Grove (185.7) vs. John Salter (185)

Emily Ducote (124.4) vs. Jessica Middleton (125.9)

Joe Warren (135.9) vs. Steve Garcia (134.5)

Prelims (MMA News)

Aaron Rodriguez (184.8) vs. Romero Cotton (185.1)

Mike Rhodes (185.2) vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. (185.6)

Justin Lawrence (145.6) vs. Treston Thomison (145.9)

Carl Seumanutafa (263.6) vs. Valentin Moldavsky (234.8)

Jordan Howard (135) vs. Johnny Marigo (135.1)

AJ Matthews (169.9) vs. Andre Fialho (169.9)

Amanda Bell (144.2) vs. Brittney Elkin (146)

Logan Storley (170.3) vs. Kemmyelle Haley (170.1)

Jonathan Gary (169.1) vs. Will Florentino (170.9)

Guilherme Bomba (169) vs. E.J. Brooks (170.9)

Bruna Vargas (125) vs. Katy Collins (124.2)

Guillermo Gomez (169.4) vs. Fernando Trevino (170.5)