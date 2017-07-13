Bellator 181 Weigh-in Results: All Main Card Fighters Hit Target Weight

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Bellator 181 Weigh-in Results

The Bellator 181 weigh-in results are here.

Tomorrow night (July 14), Bellator 181 takes place inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Headlining the card will be a catchweight clash between Derek Campos and Brandon Girtz. Both men were under the 158-pound limit, making their bout official.

Co-headliners Kendall Grove and John Slater also made weight for their middleweight scrap. Despite being a last minute replacement, Jessica Middleton made the strawweight limit for her bout with Emily Ducote.

You can peep the result of the weigh-in results below:

Main Card (Spike)

Derek Campos (155.4) vs. Brandon Girtz (157.7)

Kendall Grove (185.7) vs. John Salter (185)

Emily Ducote (124.4) vs. Jessica Middleton (125.9)

Joe Warren (135.9) vs. Steve Garcia (134.5)

Prelims (MMA News)

Aaron Rodriguez (184.8) vs. Romero Cotton (185.1)

Mike Rhodes (185.2) vs. Rafael Lovato Jr. (185.6)

Justin Lawrence (145.6) vs. Treston Thomison (145.9)

Carl Seumanutafa (263.6) vs. Valentin Moldavsky (234.8)

Jordan Howard (135) vs. Johnny Marigo (135.1)

AJ Matthews (169.9) vs. Andre Fialho (169.9)

Amanda Bell (144.2) vs. Brittney Elkin (146)

Logan Storley (170.3) vs. Kemmyelle Haley (170.1)

Jonathan Gary (169.1) vs. Will Florentino (170.9)

Guilherme Bomba (169) vs. E.J. Brooks (170.9)

Bruna Vargas (125) vs. Katy Collins (124.2)

Guillermo Gomez (169.4) vs. Fernando Trevino (170.5)

Latest MMA News

Bellator 181 Weigh-in Results

Bellator 181 Weigh-in Results: All Main Card Fighters Hit Target Weight

0
The Bellator 181 weigh-in results are here. Tomorrow night (July 14), Bellator 181 takes place inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Headlining the card...
Justin Gaethje

Eddie Alvarez, Justin Gaethje Confirmed as Next Ultimate Fighter Coaches

0
Sorry Kevin Lee, but the role of coaches on The Ultimate Fighter are filled. Luke Thomas confirmed with UFC president Dana White on Thursday that...
Paul Craig

Paul Craig Talks First Defeat & Switching up Training Camps

0
Paul Craig has switched things up going into his bout with Khalil Rountree this Sunday night (July 14). The action takes place inside the SSE Hydro Arena...
John Salter

John Salter Feels at Championship Level Under Bellator Banner

0
John Salter believes he's ready for a showdown with the middleweight champion. Salter has been hitting his stride as of late. The former Ultimate Fighting...
Kurt Holobaugh Tuesday Night Contender

Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series 1: Salaries & Medical Suspensions

0
The inaugural Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series is in the books and salaries as well as medical suspensions have been revealed. All fighters on...
Load more