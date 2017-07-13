Bellator 181’s Andre Fialho Looking to Rebound From 21-Second KO Loss

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Andre Fialho
Image Credit: Dave Mandel of Sherdog.com

Andre Fialho is ready to move past the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Tomorrow night (July 14), Fialho will do battle inside the WinStar World Casino & Resort in Thackerville, Oklahoma. His opponent is going to be A.J. Matthews. They’ll compete as part of the Bellator 181 card.

Speaking to MMAJunkie.com, Fialho said he’s a better fighter coming off his 21-second loss to Chidi Njokuani:

“My last fight was a learning experience in every aspect – technical and psychological. I had been making a lot of mistakes, not just in training but in my mindset. I learned a lot from that. I’m a different athlete now. I’m more mature now.”

He then turned his attention to A.J. Matthews. Fialho believes that he has yet to show his true abilities inside the cage. He feels that’ll change once he throws leather with Matthews.

“A.J. Matthews is a good fighter. I’ll face him as if he’s the best fighter in the world, and I’ll prove that I’m even better. I didn’t really study him too much. I just want to enjoy myself in the fight, and show what I’m really capable of. I haven’t yet shown that in my fights. My outlook is different now.”

