Bellator 182 Highlights: Andrey Koreshkov, Fernando Gonzalez Finishes

The headlines around MMA – and sports in general – were dominated by Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor this past weekend.

But Bellator did return last Friday night with Bellator 182 from the Turning Stone Resort and Casino in Verona, New York. The card aired live on Spike.

In the main event, Andrey Koreshkov proved his standing in the welterweight division when he finished Chidi Njokuani in the first round.

Check out highlights of that fight along with Fernando Gonzalez-Brennan Ward, Bruna Ellen-Veta Arteaga and A.J. McKee-Blair Tugman.

The next event is Bellator 183 on September 23 with Benson Henderson facing Patricky “Pitbull” Freire.