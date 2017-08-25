Bellator 182 Preliminary Results & Live Stream Tonight (Aug. 25) at 7 p.m. ET

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Georgi Karakhanyan Bellator 182
Image via Bellator's YouTube channel

We’re just hours away from the main card of Bellator 182.

Before the Spike portion of the card airs, you can watch the Bellator 182 preliminaries right here on MMANews.com. The prelims begin at 7 p.m. ET. There’s plenty of preliminary action, including a tilt between Georgi Karakhanyan and Daniel Pineda.

Arlene Blencowe and Sinead Kavanagh will also do battle inside the Bellator cage. A tilt between Henry Corrales and Noad Lahat will also be on the prelims as well as Josh Ricci vs. Brandon Warne. The prelims are expected to begin with Joey Davis vs. Justin Roswell.

Bellator has been known for saving at least one preliminary bout until after the main event. In that case, the bout isn’t likely to air and will only be seen by the fans inside the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY.

We’ll be updating the preliminary results right here as well. For the main card results, keep checking the homepage of MMANews.com. Enjoy the fights.

Bellator 182 Preliminary Results

Josh Ricci vs. Brandon Warne

Arlene Blencowe def. Sinead Kavanagh via split decision

Henry Corrales vs. Noad Lahat

Kate Jackson vs. Colleen Schneider

Kevin Casey vs. Chris Honeycutt

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Daniel Pineda

Gabrielle Holloway vs. Talita Nogueira

Tom Regal vs. Kastriot Xhema

Brandon Polcare vs. Mike Taylor

Ricky Rainey vs. Marc Stevens

Philipe Lins vs. Vadim Nemkov

Matt Secor vs. T.J. Summer

Carmella James vs. Kristina Lopez

Joey Davis def. Justin Roswell via TKO (Elbows) – R1, 1:35

