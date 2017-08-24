Bellator 182 Weigh-in Results: Njokuani & Gonzalez Miss Weight

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

The Bellator 182 weigh-in results are in.

All 36 fighters on the card tipped the scales earlier today (Aug. 24). In the main event of tomorrow night’s card, welterweights Andrey Koreshkov and Chidi Njokuani will throw leather. Koreshkov hit a weight of 171 pounds, while Njokuani clocked in at 175 pounds, missing the contracted weight.

Co-headliners Brennan Ward and Fernando Gonzalez also tipped the scales for a 178-pound catchweight bout. Ward weighed in at 178 pounds. Gonzalez was two pounds over the agreed limit.

Bellator 182 takes place tomorrow night inside the Turning Stone Casino in Verona, NY. The main card action airs live on Spike at 9 p.m. ET. You can peep the rest of the weigh-in results below:

Main Card

Andrey Koreshkov (171.0) vs. Chidi Njokuani (175.0)

Brennan Ward (178.0) vs. Fernando Gonzalez (180.0)

A.J. McKee (146.0) vs. Blair Tugman (146.0)

Bruna Ellen (125.25) vs. Veta Arteaga (125.25)

Prelims

Georgi Karakhanyan (146) vs. Daniel Pineda (146)

Noad Lahat (146) vs. Henry Corrales (145)

Chris Honeycutt (185.5) vs. Kevin Casey (186)

Ricky Rainey (170.5) vs. Marc Stevens (170.5)

Matt Secor (174) vs. TJ Sumler (176.5)

Phillipe Lins (205) vs. Vadim Nemkov (204)

Sinead Kavanagh (145) vs. Arlene Blencowe (145.75)

Talita Nogueira (145) vs. Amanda Bell (145)

Colleen Schneider (123.75) vs. Kate Jackson (125.5)

Tom Regal (170) vs. Kastroit Xhema (169.5)

Brandon Polcare (137) vs. Alex Potts (139)

Joey Davis (172) vs. Justin Roswell (175)

Josh Ricci (130) vs. Brandon Warne (129)

Kristi Lopez (126) vs. Jessica Sotack (126)

