Bellator 183: Aaron Pico Sleeps Justin Linn With Thunderous Left Hook

Aaron Pico’s second mixed martial arts (MMA) bout went significantly better than his debut.

Pico and Justin Linn did battle inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California for Bellator 183. The two touched gloves and the action was underway. Linn landed a left hand. Pico moved in and scored a takedown. Linn was on the receiving end of some ground-and-pound. Linn connected with a one-two combination.

Pico returned fire with a barrage of strikes. The two exchanged strikes to the delight of the crowd. A right hand landed for Pico and he scored another takedown. The action resumed standing shortly after. Pico slept Linn with a clean left hook. A much better bout for Pico than his debut.

Final Result: Aaron Pico def. Justin Linn via KO (punch) – R1, 3:45