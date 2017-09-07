Bellator 183: Aaron Pico Will Give Featherweight a Try Next

Aaron Pico, who made his MMA debut earlier this year in a loss to Zach Freeman, will drop down to featherweight and face Justin Linn later this month at Bellator 183.

Pico (0-1) was one of a handful of top-flight amateur wrestling stars signed by Bellator over the past few years, but he was handed a submission loss to Freeman at Bellator NYC in just 24 seconds.

The 20-year-old Pico trains with American Kickboxing Academy, which is located in San Jose.

Linn (7-3) will be making his promotional debut despite dropping his last two. Those defeats, though, came at the hands of current UFC fighters Matthew Lopez and Cody Gibson.

Bellator 183 takes place September 23 from the SAP Center in San Jose. MMAjunkie first reported the Pico-Linn bout.