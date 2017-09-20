Bellator 183 Free Fight: Paul Daley vs. Brennan Ward

Bellator is pumping out free fights as we get closer to their next event (Sept. 23).

Bellator 183 takes place inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Paul Daley and Lorenz Larkin will throw leather on the main card. Both men are looking to bounce back after their last bouts resulted in losses.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator released the full fight between Daley and Brennan Ward. The two met back in January at Bellator 170. Going into the bout, there weren’t many who expected the bout to last long. The fight lived up to expectations.

Daley crushed Ward with a flying knee in the opening frame and put him out cold.