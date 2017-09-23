Bellator 183: Goiti Yamauchi Submits Adam Piccolotti in San Jose

Goiti Yamauchi has handed Adam Piccolotti the first loss of his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

The two took the center of the cage to start. Piccolotti went high with a kick, but it missed. Yamauchi went for a knee, but settled on a guillotine choke attempt. Piccolotti defended well and popped his head out. Yamauchi went for an omoplata. He got up and pushed his opponent against the fence. He hopped on Piccolotti’s back standing. Yamauchi then sunk in the rear-naked choke and forced the tap.

Final Result: Goiti Yamauchi def. Adam Piccolotti via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 3:19