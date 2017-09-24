Bellator 183 Highlights: Daley & Pico Shine, Henderson Falls Short

Bellator 183 has wrapped up and the highlights have been released.

Last night (Sept. 23), the event took place inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. In the main event, Benson Henderson took on Patricky Freire. After three rounds of action, Freire was awarded with the split decision victory. Henderson is now 1-3 under the Bellator banner.

In the co-main event, Paul Daley starched Lorenz Larkin. A left hook followed by some more punches in the second round sent “The Monsoon” to dream street. Larkin is now 0-2 under the Bellator banner.

Aaron Pico looked to rebound from his disastrous mixed martial arts debut. He did so by knocking Justin Linn out cold. Roy Nelson was also on the card, earning a unanimous decision victory over Javy Ayala.

