Bellator 183: ‘IN FOCUS’ With Roy Nelson (Video)

Bellator 183 is right around the corner and a new edition of “IN FOCUS” has rolled out.

On this edition, Roy Nelson is showcased. “Big Country” will compete in the co-main event of Bellator 183 on Sept. 23. Sharing the cage with him will be Javy Ayala. This will be Nelson’s Bellator debut.

Nelson is in search of his first victory since Sept. 2016. You can peep the description for the new “IN FOCUS” video below:

“Take a trip to Roy “Big Country” Nelson’s hometown of Las Vegas, as he prepares for his Bellator debut on Saturday, September 23rd at the SAP Center in San Jose! #Bellator183″