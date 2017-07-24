Bellator 183 Lands Paul Daley vs. Lorenz Larkin

Bellator 183’s fight card continues to take shape, as welterweights Paul Daley and Lorenz Larkin have been added.

Daley vs. Larkin will go down September 23 from the SAP Center in San Jose. The main event features Benson Henderson vs. Patricky “Pitbull” Freire.

Both Daley (39-15-2) and Larkin (18-6) talked with The Telegraph after the fight was announced.

“Larkin is overrated,” Daley said. “I think that I gave Douglas Lima more of a fight when we fought. I brought it to him 100 percent. I don’t feel like Larkin did that. Not to mention, I don’t think Lima feared Larkin, and as a result, he underperformed.

“I think even Rory (MacDonald) feared me standing up. Granted, he has the superior ground skills, but he feared a stand-up exchange with me. Let’s see what Larkin does in San Jose.”

Larkin faced off against Lima for the title recently, suffering a loss in his Bellator debut via decision.

“From the get-go with Scott (Coker), I made it clear that I want to stay active and get right back in there following my fights,” Larkin said. “After Bellator NYC I got a call, and I was chomping at the bit to take another high-level, competitive fight and right now, Paul is that guy.”

Other bouts set for Bellator 183 include Roy Nelson vs. Javy Ayala and Aaron Pico vs. an opponent yet to be named.