Bellator 183 Medical Suspensions: Henderson & Freire Facing Six-Month Sits

Bellator 183 is in the books and the medical suspensions have been released.

This past Saturday night (Sept. 23), Bellator 183 took place inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California. In the main event, Patricky Freire earned a split decision win over Benson Henderson. Both men have received 180-day sits, but they can be cleared sooner.

Justin Linn has also been handed a 180-day suspension following his knockout loss to Aaron Pico. Ricardo Vasquez and Fernando Gonzalez have taken 180-day suspensions as well.

Check out the rest of the medical suspensions below (via MMAFighting.com):

Patricky Freire: Requires physician clearance on right rib pain or 180-day medical suspension

Benson Henderson: Requires physician clearance on left rib pain, left 5th metacarpal dislocation or 180-day medical suspension

Justin Linn: Suspended 180 days no contest, 180 days no contact due to severe KO

Fernando Gonzalez: Requires physician clearance on right thigh trauma, left hand fracture or 180-day medical suspension

Ricardo Vasquez: Requires physician clearance on right knee ligament strain or 180-day medical suspension

Luis Jauregui: Requires physician clearance on left arm with dislocation of left elbow or 180-day medical suspension

Lorenz Larkin: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO

Mike Ortega: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO

Brandon Laroco: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to TKO

Alex Lopez: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to hard bout.

Anthony Castrejon: Suspended 45 days no contest, 30 days no contact due to KO