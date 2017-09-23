Bellator 183: Patricky Freire Edges Benson Henderson in San Jose

Benson Henderson is now 1-3 under the Bellator banner with his loss to Patricky Freire.

Henderson moved forward, but Freire got out of danger. Freire threw a right hand. Henderson was off balanced momentarily. He went for a superman punch. A body kick was there for “Smooth.” Freire went for a spinning wheel kick. Time was called for an accidental eye poke.

The action resumed quickly. Henderson went for a switch kick and then tried to score a takedown. The bell rang about a minute later.

Henderson shot in and pushed Freire against the fence in the second stanza. “Pitbull” landed a knee, but Henderson stuck to him. “Smooth” looked to have easily taken round two.

The third round began and Freire avoided a takedown. The two looked to have clashed heads, but it was a shoulder to the head. Henderson landed a body kick. A clean left hand found the mark for Henderson. He pushed “Pitbull” towards the fence. Freire escaped the cage. A knee to the body was there for Freire. Two body kicks were thrown by Henderson. The embraced at the final bell.

Two of the three judges scored the fight for Freire, awarding him the victory.

Final Result: Patricky Freire def. Benson Henderson via split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)