Bellator 183: Paul Daley Knocks Out Lorenz Larkin in San Jose

Paul Daley earned his 40th professional mixed martial arts (MMA) victory in emphatic fashion against Lorenz Larkin.

A leg kick from Daley got things underway. He went high with a kick, but it was blocked. Larkin got in a push kick. He connected with a leg kick. Daley stuck his opponent with a jab. A right hand found the mark for Larkin. He moved forward with some more strikes. He kept tagging “Semtex” with the straight right hand.

Daley’s head kick attempt had him off balanced. He went for a triangle, but nothing doing. Larkin moved to side control. Some ground-and-pound ended the round.

Daley hopes to find more success offensively in the second stanza. Larkin pushed his opponent against the fence. “Semtex” was able to get out of the clinch. He went for a takedown of his own, but couldn’t get it. A knee to the body was there for Daley. He rocked his opponent with a left hand and finished him off for the knockout win.

Final Result: Paul Daley def. Lorenz Larkin via KO (punches) – R2, 2:40