Bellator 183 Preliminary Results & Live Stream Tonight (Sept. 23) at 7 p.m. ET

We’re just hours away from the main card of Bellator 183.

Before the Spike portion of the card airs, you can watch the Bellator 183 preliminaries right here on MMANews.com. The prelims begin at 7 p.m. ET. There’s plenty of preliminary action, including a tilt between Brooke Mayo and Kaytlin Neil.

Fernando Gonzalez and Alex Lopez will also do battle inside the Bellator cage. A tilt between Gaston Bolanos and Brandon Laroco will also be on the prelims as well as Mike Ortega vs. Tony Johnson. The prelims are expected to begin with Anthony Castrejon vs. Daniel Gonzalez.

Bellator has been known for saving at least one preliminary bout until after the main event. In that case, the bout isn’t likely to air and will only be seen by the fans inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

We’ll be updating the preliminary results right here as well. For the main card results, keep checking the homepage of MMANews.com. Enjoy the fights.

Bellator 183 Preliminary Results

Brooke Mayo vs. Kaytlin Neil

Fernando Gonzalez vs. Alex Lopez

Gaston Bolanos vs. Brandon Laroco

Mike Ortega vs. Tony Johnson

Justin Tenedora vs. Ricardo Vasquez

Corina Herrera vs. Jaimelene Nievera

Luis Jauregui vs. J.J. Okanovich

Anthony Castrejon vs. Daniel Gonzalez