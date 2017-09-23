Bellator 183: Roy Nelson Defeats Javy Ayala in Exciting Clash

Roy Nelson made his Bellator debut a successful one against Javy Ayala.

Ayala got things underway, throwing a kick to the body. Nelson blocked a one-two combination. Ayala pushed the pace early. He landed an uppercut. He missed a spinning back kick to the body. A punch to the body connected for Nelson. The two engaged in the clinch. Nelson dumped his opponent down to the canvas. He went for the kimura, but settled for mount. Ayala escape and landed a knee. The round ended shortly after.

At the start of the second round, Ayala landed a body kick. Nelson connected with a right cross. “Big Country” shot in and scored a takedown. Nelson dropped down some ground-and-pound. Nelson had both hooks in, but Ayala turned over and took Nelson down. He took Nelson’s back, but it was short-lived.

The two stood back up. A front kick landed for Ayala. Two stiff uppercuts connected for Nelson and he scored another takedown. “Big Country” dropped some heavy elbows. He remained in top control for the rest of the round.

Right away, Ayala landed a kick and knee to the body. A right hand landed for Ayala. Nelson landed his own body kick. He changed levels and scored a takedown. He moved to side control. “Big Country” was content with grinding it out. He remained in top control until the final bell.

All three judges saw Nelson winning the fight and he was awarded with the victory.

Final Result: Roy Nelson def. Javy Ayala via unanimous decision (30-26, 29-28, 29-28)