Bellator 183 Salaries: Patricky Freire Walks Away as Top Earner

Bellator 183 has wrapped up and the salaries are now known to the public.

Patricky Freire walked away as the top earner with $110,000. Freire took a split decision victory over Benson Henderson. “Smooth” brought in $50,000.

The co-main event saw Paul Daley crush Lorenz Larkin with a second-round knockout. Daley nabbed $50,000, while Larkin snagged $40,000.

You can check out the rest of the salaries below (via MMAFighting.com):

Main Card

Patricky Freire ($65,000 + $45,000 = $110,000) def. Benson Henderson ($50,000)

Paul Daley ($50,000 + no win bonus = $50,000) def. Lorenz Larkin ($40,000)

Roy Nelson ($30,000 + $30,000 = $60,000) def. Javy Ayala ($50,000)

Aaron Pico ($25,000 + $25,000 = $50,000) def. Justin Linn ($4,000)

Goiti Yamauchi ($16,000 + $16,000 = $32,000) def. Adam Piccolotti ($18,000)

Preliminary Card

Tony Johnson ($1,500 + $1,500 = $3,000) def. Mike Ortega ($1,500)

Kaytlin Neil ($2,000 + $2,000 = $4,000) def. Brooke Mayo ($3,000)

Brandon Laroco ($1,500 + $1,500 = $3,000) def. Gaston Bolanos ($4,000)

Corina Herrera ($1,500 + $1,500 = $3,000) vs. Jaymee Nievara ($1,500)

Fernando Gonzalez ($6,000 + $6,000 = $12,000) def. Alex Lopez ($2,500)

Ricardo Vasquez ($1,000 + $1,000 = $2,000) def. Justin Tenedora ($1,500)

J.J. Okanovich ($2,000 + $2,000 = $4,000) def. Luis Jauregui ($1,500)

Daniel Gonzalez ($1,000 + $1,000 = $2,000) def. Anthony Castrejon ($1,000)