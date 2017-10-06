Bellator 184: Emmanuel Sanchez Submits Daniel Straus

Emmanuel Sanchez earned the biggest win of his career, submitting Daniel Straus.

Straus opened up with a leg kick. He blocked a high kick shortly after. He shot in for a takedown and thwarted Sanchez’s attempt to reverse. The former featherweight champion was in side control. Sanchez locked in a knee bar. Blood trickled over the eye of Sanchez. Straus escaped and earned top control again. He threatened with a north-south choke, but returned to side control.

Sanchez reversed and took the back of Straus. He locked in a body triangle and went for a rear-naked choke. Straus was able to avoid the submission until the bell sounded.

Sanchez stuffed a takedown early in the second stanza. Straus got out of the position and wound up in half guard. He attempted an arm bar, but whiffed and Sanchez was back on top. He moved to full mount. Sanchez rained down some elbows. Sanchez continued hammering away and Straus once again survived.

The final frame began and Straus scored a takedown early. The former champion stuck to his opponent, but found himself in a triangle choke. This time, Straus had no choice but to submit.

Final Result: Emmannuel Sanchez def. Daniel Straus via submission (triangle choke) – Round 3, 1:56