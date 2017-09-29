Bellator 184 Free Fight: Pat Curran vs. Shahbulat Shamhalaev (Video)

Bellator is pumping out free fights as we get closer to their next event (Oct. 6).

Bellator 184 takes place inside the WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Oklahoma. Pat Curran and John Teixeira will throw leather on the main card. Curran hopes to win his third straight bout.

The official YouTube channel of Bellator released the full fight between Curran and Shahbulat Shamhalaev. The two met back in April 2013 at Bellator 95. Curran was the reigning Bellator featherweight champion. He successfully defended the gold with a first-round choke.

Curran has gone 3-3 since that fight. A win next Friday night could put him one step closer to another title bout.