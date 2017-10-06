Bellator 184: Leandro Higo Scores Unanimous Decision Over Joe Taimanglo

Leandro Higo scored his first win over the Bellator banner over Joe Taimanglo.

Taimanglo grabbed a hold of Higo and pressed him against the cage early. Higo had issues finding success in the grappling exchange. They finally separated. A combination was there for Higo. Taimanglo moved forward and scored a brief takedown. Higo ended up scoring his own takedown. Taimanglo was back on his feet without sustaining damage. The round later came to a close.

The second round was underway and Taimanglo went for a short elbow. Higo shoved his opponent and went for a running knee. He connected with a kick to the body. A kick to the leg was there for Higo. He scored a takedown as the second stanza ended.

Higo opened up the final round with a body kick. He kept his opponent at bay with kicks. A low blow to Taimanglo called a halt to the bout. The action resumed shortly after. Taimanglo shot in and tried taking the back of Higo. Taimanglo ended up being caught in a guillotine choke. He survived the final bell.

All three judges scored the bout for Higo.

Final Result: Leandro Higo def. Joe Taimanglo via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27. 30-27)