Bellator 184: Pat Curran Victorious in Return Against John Teixeira

Pat Curran made his return a successful one against John Teixeira.

Teixeira immediately fired away. Curran gauged the distance with push kicks. He missed a high kick. A solid right hand found the mark for Curran. Blood trickled down the right side of Curran’s face. He nailed Teixeira with another right hand. The round later came to a close.

Curran landed a left hand early in the second round. Teixeira grabbed a hold of his opponent against the fence. The two separated and Teixeira was warned to close his fists. He kept going to the leg kicks. Curran ducked under and scored a takedown. His opponent got back up quickly.

Curran went to the jabs early in the third round. He popped his opponent with a left hook. He dumped Teixeira down to the mat. A hard kick to the leg landed for Teixeira. He went for a takedown, but Curran reversed. The fight went the distance.

Curran was awarded with the unanimous decision victory.

Final Result: Pat Curran def. John Teixeira via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-26)